ARAW Market Cap Reaches $23,156.38 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 80.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. ARAW has a market cap of $23,156.38 and approximately $90.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 89.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

