Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. 4,924,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,700,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.