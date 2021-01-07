Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.77. 1,024,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 677,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

