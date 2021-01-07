Arcblock 1-Day Volume Tops $6.53 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $6.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

