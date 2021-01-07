Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as high as $53.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 3,366,009 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

