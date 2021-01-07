Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.59

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 938911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

