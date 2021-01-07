Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.59

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 938911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
