Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $47.40 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $47.40 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

