Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 35.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares were up 35.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 7,308,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,560,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

