Ardor Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Ardor has a market cap of $86.51 million and $5.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00198324 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

