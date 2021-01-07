Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $31,126.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,117,802 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

