Argentum (ARG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

