Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 89,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 34,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of £7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.46.

About Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

