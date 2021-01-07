Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.03.

NYSE:PANW opened at $345.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

