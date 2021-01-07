Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.03.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $345.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

