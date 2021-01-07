ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) Trading 1.8% Higher

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 232,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 229,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

Get ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) alerts:

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.