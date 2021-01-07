Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $5.01. Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 1,984,968 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 403,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £20,192.90 ($26,382.15). Also, insider Kerim Sener purchased 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

