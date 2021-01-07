Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.19. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 130,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) alerts:

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.