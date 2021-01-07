Arion Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $73,048.91 and $32.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,406,710 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

