Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $32,677,927.04 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $285.87 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $293.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.23.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
