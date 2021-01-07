Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,038,936.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,448.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60.
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.
NYSE ANET opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $293.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.23.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
