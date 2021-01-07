Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,038,936.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,448.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.

NYSE ANET opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $293.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.23.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.