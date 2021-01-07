Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 12-Month High at $295.00

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.00 and last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 1787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.87.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.51 and a 200 day moving average of $236.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,222 shares of company stock worth $86,716,622 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

