Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arlo Technologies traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,374,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,290,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $664.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

