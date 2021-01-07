Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.19. Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 3,274,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.71 million and a PE ratio of -40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.62.

About Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

