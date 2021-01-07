Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading Up 24.7%

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were up 24.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 855,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 440,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.