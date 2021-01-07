Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 6.8%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.47. 989,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,285,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $759,489.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,789 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

