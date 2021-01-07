ArtByte Reaches Market Cap of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00432540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.