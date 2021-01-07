Artfinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,372.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $886,114.61 and approximately $30,372.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

