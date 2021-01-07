Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.85. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after acquiring an additional 835,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 333,405 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

