Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.74). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

ARVN traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,902. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

