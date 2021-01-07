Arweave Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Arweave has a total market cap of $101.31 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

