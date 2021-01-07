Aryacoin (AYA) Price Up 77.8% Over Last Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $313,698.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

