Aryacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $313,106.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000155 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.