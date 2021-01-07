Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.61

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and traded as low as $158.15. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $162.92, with a volume of 118,029 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

