Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 289,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 151,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.