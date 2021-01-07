Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.60

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $258.60 and traded as high as $1,924.60. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $1,860.00, with a volume of 340,016 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 867.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,240,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £620,392 ($810,546.12). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

