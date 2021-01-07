Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.97. Astronics shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

