At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Purchases 200,000 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

At Home Group stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

