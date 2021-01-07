Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s share price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 58,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 245,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

