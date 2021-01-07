Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading 8.8% Higher

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $1.97. 5,766,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 3,056,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.