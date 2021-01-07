ATLANT (ATL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $340.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 325.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 458.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $340.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.