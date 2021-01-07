Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $193.61 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 766,820 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

