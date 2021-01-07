Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.49

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 4834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.