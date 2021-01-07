Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,680 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 260 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.