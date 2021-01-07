Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $279,150.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

