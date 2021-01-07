ATN (ATN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, ATN has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $24,638.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

