ATN International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATN International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATNI. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATNI stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

