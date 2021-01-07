Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.80

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1724346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATOM. ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Atomera by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atomera by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atomera during the third quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atomera by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

