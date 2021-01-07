Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEXAY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Atos has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

