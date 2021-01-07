AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 81.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 52,973,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,166,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

