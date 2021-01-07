Aurora Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.65 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $171,571.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

